Joyce Neal Smith
Anderson - Joyce Neal Smith, 68, of 406 Old Green Pond Road, Anderson, passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
A native of Oconee County, SC, Ms. Smith was the daughter of Rooksie Haynes Neal of West Union, SC and the late Eugene "Gene" Neal. She enjoyed reading her Bible, watching Jimmy Swaggart and writing letters to her loved ones. Ms. Smith was known as a thoughtful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. She offered generous prayers to everyone and was a faithful servant of the Lord. God was always her main focus.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Smith is survived by her son: Lamar Marsengill (Jennifer) of Walhalla, SC; daughter: Fredda Duncan (Jerry) of Anderson, SC; brothers: Charles Neal (Wanda) of Pickens, SC, Dale Neal (Tina) of Seneca, SC and Timothy Neal of West Union, SC; sisters: Becky Merck (Stanley) of West Union, SC, Marsha Burrell (Greg) of Walhalla, SC; Phyllis Neal-Adams (Alex) of Seneca, SC; grandchildren: Cody Marsengill, Dustin Duncan, Chase Duncan, Drew Garrison and Logan Marsengill; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her brother: Wayne Neal.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019