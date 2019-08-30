Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Joyce Rhodes
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Anderson, SC - Billie Joyce Hancock Rhodes, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Hassie Darby Hancock. Mrs. Rhodes was a retired employee of J.P. Stevens and was a member of Asbury Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Dale Rhodes (Anita); three daughters, Tammy Cullen (Chris), Robin Haggerty, and Cathy Beahan (Ronnie), all of Anderson; ten grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

She was twice married, first to the late James (Boony) Hancock and second to the late Marshall Lee Rhodes. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Thomason; brother, Donnie Hancock; and sisters, Carolyn Whitman and Ann Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Dale Dyar. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019
