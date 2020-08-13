Joyce Thrasher Hooper
Anderson - Joyce Thrasher Hooper, age 85, formerly of Anderson, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a short illness.
Joyce was born in Anderson, South Carolina on January 27, 1935, to Harold and Ruth Smith Thrasher. She obtained an Associate's Degree in accounting from Forrest Junior College in Anderson, SC. Mrs. Hooper was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She retired from the South Carolina Department of Social Services in Anderson County. On June 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, David L. Hooper, Sr. of Anderson. She and David shared 62 wonderful years together and were blessed with three children and many friends. She was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was proud of her children and their families who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband of the home; a son, David L. Hooper, Jr (Tammy) of Fayetteville, Georgia; two daughters, Ruthie Hooper Bishop (John) of Irmo, South Carolina, and Jean Hooper Rickenbaker (David) of St. Matthews, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Tisa Hooper Johnson (Jeff), David L. Hooper, III, Benjamin Hooper, all of Fayetteville, Georgia, Mary Ruth Rickenbaker and
Dottie Rickenbaker, both of St. Matthews; great granddaughter, Ayla Hooper of Fayetteville, Georgia; a sister Gloria Thrasher Roof of Greenville, South Carolina and two nieces, Joy Roof Howle (Jeff) and Robyn Roof Vitosky (Stephen) both of Greenville, South Carolina.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to express their sincere and deep appreciation to two special and loving caregivers, Ms. Lauran Darby and Ms. Joann Barnes. The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to the Agapé Care South Carolina in Lexington, South Carolina. Her family appreciated their care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, South Carolina 29621. The service will be followed by interment at New Silver Brook Cemetery, 602 East Shockley Ferry Road Anderson, South Carolina 29624. Social distancing will be observed and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Memorials may be made to Dabo's All In Team Foundation, PO Box 1585 Clemson, SC 29633, The American Heart Association
, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615 or Furman University Bookstore, 3300 Poinsett Hwy., Greenville, SC 29613. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM