Juanita "Beaver" Fleming
Iva - Doris Juanita "Beaver" Simpson Fleming, 84, of Iva, SC, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. She was born on September 2, 1935 in Anderson County, SC, to the late David M. Simpson and Nan Attaway Simpson. She was married to the late Lawrence "Cotton" Fleming.
Juanita formerly worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass and retired at the age of 55 after 32 years with the company. She was a member of Truth Tabernacle.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Hilley of Calhoun Falls, SC, Rhonda Lewis of Starr, SC, Nancy Renoir (Steve) of Williamston, SC and Christy Ellison (Joel) of Anderson, SC; brother, Robert Allen "Butch" Simpson (Ann); sister, Margaret McMullan (Harold); 7 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Ann Fleming; brother, Joe Simpson; and granddaughter, Melodie Renoir.
Friends and family may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 between the hours of 3:00-8:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Scotty Willoughby officiating. The family requests that those attending practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 5 to May 6, 2020