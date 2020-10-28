1/
Juanita Lee Elliott
1936 - 2020
Juanita Lee Elliott

Anderson, SC - Juanita Lee Elliott, 84, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, S.C.

Born on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Wesby and Rosa Lee Burton, and wife to her beloved husband, Robert Vinson Elliott, for 35 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by : daughters Dianne Hall and Melinda Long (Robert); son Russell Hall (Dian); sisters Camilla Haggerty (Ricky) and Cindy Stone (Kenny); brother Ronnie Burton (Brenda); and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved twin sister and best friend, Ouida Mae Shiflet.

In life, Juanita was guided by her abiding faith and by the selfless love she showered on friends and family. To know her was to be wrapped in the warmth of that love.

A private service will be held on Thursday, October 29, at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Online condolences can be offered at www.sullivanking.com

Sullivan-King Mortuary




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
