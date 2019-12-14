|
|
Juanita Rogers Clements
Anderson - Juanita Lessie Rogers Clements, 95, wife of the late Fred Clements, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson,
Born in Smokemont, North Carolina on February 10, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William Walker Rogers and the late Lonesome Arlevia McElroy Rogers.
She was a homemaker and was a past member of The Order of The Eastern Star and the D.A R. and The Colonial Dames. She was also a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Anderson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Clement Hammond and her husband Richard, grandchildren; Kathy Heyer, Douglas Clement, Mark Thompson, April Thompson, and Michael Clement. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children; Jackie and Mackie Clements, Joe Clement, Joyce Thompson, and David Clement.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:30pm at New Prospect Baptist Church, with Rev. Tom Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at New Prospect Baptist Church prior to the service, from 11:00am - 12:30pm.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 2503 Whitehall Rd. Anderson, SC 29625
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER is serving the Clements family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019