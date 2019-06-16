Judd Wilson, Jr.



Anderson - Judd Franklin Wilson, Jr., 88, of Anderson, SC passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Born November 9, 1930 in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Judd Franklin Wilson, Sr. and Josephine Lyon Wilson. In addition to his parents, Judd was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Whitaker Wilson; and brothers, William "Billy" Wilson and John "Johnny" Wilson.



Judd grew up in Newberry and was a graduate of the class of 1947 from Newberry High School and went on to attend Clemson University majoring in mechanical engineering. He proudly served his country in the United States Army where he retired ranking as Major having honorably served in Vietnam earning the following: Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Bronze Service Stars and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army, Judd went on to work as a supervisor for Michelin where he later retired. During those years Judd and Mary Ann owned and operated H&R Block in Anderson until 2000. He attended Meadow Brook Baptist Church.



Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Joanne Wilson Brady (Terry) of Lexington, SC; sister, Barbara W. Ferguson (Don) of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, James and Jackson Brady; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow visitation with full military honors at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle officiating.



Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary