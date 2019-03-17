|
|
Judith Aileen Floor
Washington, KY - Judith Aileen Floor, (Oct. 10, 1943-Mar. 7, 2019) A native of Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Born in Louisville, Ky. October 10, 1943 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late A. V. And Mildred Dickey. Judy graduated from Tuscola High School in Illinois. She went on to Elkart University where she received her degree as a Dental Nurse.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David, daughter Lisa, daughter Christy and her husband Jon Hiltz, and her sisters Betty and Vandy. In addition she is survived by her six grandchildren and their families - Brittany and her husband Kevin, Hannah, Kheagan, Kelsey, Morgan and Shane - and two great-grandchildren - Kennedy and Landon.
Judy's service will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church March 30th at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Oakwood Baptist Church, 304 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson SC 29625, Pathway Hospice, 355 Woodruff Rd, Suite 20, Greenville SC 29607 or your local .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019