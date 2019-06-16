|
Judith Burts
Belton - Judith Ashley Burts, 77, formerly of Due West Highway, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at National Health Care of Anderson.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Richard John Jasper and Glendelle McCurrey Ashley. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. She was retired Assistant to the President's of Erskine College and held an honorary Doctorate Degree from Erskine College.
Surviving are a sister, Mrs. Jewel Ashley Poore of Honea Path and two nephews Shane Poore ( Amy) and Lee Poore, both of Honea Path. She was pre-deceased by a brother, John Randall Ashley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Krieger and Dr. Randall Ruble officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Monday at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Belton, prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019