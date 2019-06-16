Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Belton, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Burts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Burts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Burts Obituary
Judith Burts

Belton - Judith Ashley Burts, 77, formerly of Due West Highway, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at National Health Care of Anderson.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Richard John Jasper and Glendelle McCurrey Ashley. She was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. She was retired Assistant to the President's of Erskine College and held an honorary Doctorate Degree from Erskine College.

Surviving are a sister, Mrs. Jewel Ashley Poore of Honea Path and two nephews Shane Poore ( Amy) and Lee Poore, both of Honea Path. She was pre-deceased by a brother, John Randall Ashley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Monday at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Krieger and Dr. Randall Ruble officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Monday at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Belton, prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now