Judy A. Scarborough
Anderson - Judy Ann Ellis Scarborough, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 27, 1941 in Dalton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Alvin Ellis, Sr. and Lyda Mae Burkett Ellis. She was the beloved wife of Fred M. Scarborough until his death in 2015.
Judy was a graduate of Winter Park High School, Winter Park, FL and was employed at Walmart on Liberty Highway for over 20 years. She was devoted to her family and loved caring for children. Judy enjoyed spending time in her yard and caring for her beautiful flower beds. She was a member of Toxaway United Methodist Church.
Judy is survived by her sons, Douglas Duane Scarborough (Tammy) of Anderson, SC, and Robert P. Scarborough (Wendi) of Cleveland, GA; daughters, Audrey Cowell (Wayne) of Florence, SC, Annette Clark (Jim) of Pendleton, SC, and Lisa Ann Wilson (Randall) of Anderson, SC; sisters, Linda Cowart of Manassas, VA, Debbie Perdue (Fred) of Orlando, FL, and Dena Wheeler (Randy) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Cristina Sanders, Mitchell Wilson, Whitney Sanders, Jo Leigh Johnson, Lauren Neese, Lindsey Ray, Tyler Scarborough, Kelsey Wyndham, Tori Scarborough, and Bryce Scarborough; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Alvin Ellis, Jr. Michael Dale Ellis and infant, David Timothy Ellis.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from noon to 1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Kurt Stutler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at their respective homes. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM