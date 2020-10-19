1/1
Judy A. Scarborough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy A. Scarborough

Anderson - Judy Ann Ellis Scarborough, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 27, 1941 in Dalton, GA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Alvin Ellis, Sr. and Lyda Mae Burkett Ellis. She was the beloved wife of Fred M. Scarborough until his death in 2015.

Judy was a graduate of Winter Park High School, Winter Park, FL and was employed at Walmart on Liberty Highway for over 20 years. She was devoted to her family and loved caring for children. Judy enjoyed spending time in her yard and caring for her beautiful flower beds. She was a member of Toxaway United Methodist Church.

Judy is survived by her sons, Douglas Duane Scarborough (Tammy) of Anderson, SC, and Robert P. Scarborough (Wendi) of Cleveland, GA; daughters, Audrey Cowell (Wayne) of Florence, SC, Annette Clark (Jim) of Pendleton, SC, and Lisa Ann Wilson (Randall) of Anderson, SC; sisters, Linda Cowart of Manassas, VA, Debbie Perdue (Fred) of Orlando, FL, and Dena Wheeler (Randy) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Smith, Cristina Sanders, Mitchell Wilson, Whitney Sanders, Jo Leigh Johnson, Lauren Neese, Lindsey Ray, Tyler Scarborough, Kelsey Wyndham, Tori Scarborough, and Bryce Scarborough; and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Alvin Ellis, Jr. Michael Dale Ellis and infant, David Timothy Ellis.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from noon to 1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Kurt Stutler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at their respective homes.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved