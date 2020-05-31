Judy Ann Rowland Evatt
Pendleton, SC - Judy Ann Rowland Evatt, 76, died Saturday, May 30, at National Health Care in Anderson, SC.
Born July 6, 1943, in Anderson, she was the daughter of Cliff Rowland and Ruby Fricks Rowland. She retired from Tri-County Technical College and was a member of Six and Twenty Baptist Church. She was a Godly lady who loved her family and all people. Her kind heart and sweet spirit were unique and made her a Christian lady to be admired. She was adored by her husband who stayed by her side until the very end, and her daughters and grandchildren, as well as all of her family and friends, were blessed to have known her and be loved by her.
Surviving are her loving husband, Ray Evatt of the home; daughters, Jennifer Gilstrap of Pendleton and her husband, Philip, Wendy Brown of Anderson and her husband, Chris; three grandchildren, Hannah Brown of Anderson, Eric Brown of Anderson, and Lane Gilstrap of Pendleton; sister, Violet Rowland McClellan and her husband, Mike; and sister-in-law, Nelle Evatt Bridges.
In addition to her parents, Cliff and Ruby Rowland, she was preceded in death by siblings Rudolph Rowland, Norman Rowland, Vernon Rowland, Barbara Rowland Wireman, Sam Rowland, Ray Rowland, Roy Rowland, Ted Rowland and twin sister, Nan Rowland.
Service will be held at 11:00 at Six and Twenty Baptist Church in Pendleton, SC on Tuesday, June 2 with Rev. Doug Goss officiating. Graveside services will follow for immediate family only. The family will not receive friends because of the current pandemic, but condolences can be left at the funeral on note cards. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the dedicated, tireless nurses, CNAs and other caregivers of National Healthcare as well as Doris Davis, her therapist of Home Instead. Many thanks to all friends and family who have supported the family during these times. The family is forever grateful for the love shown to them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six and Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3701 Six and Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670 or to a charity of choice. The family will be at the home, 2533 Six and Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY
www.sullivanking.com
Pendleton, SC - Judy Ann Rowland Evatt, 76, died Saturday, May 30, at National Health Care in Anderson, SC.
Born July 6, 1943, in Anderson, she was the daughter of Cliff Rowland and Ruby Fricks Rowland. She retired from Tri-County Technical College and was a member of Six and Twenty Baptist Church. She was a Godly lady who loved her family and all people. Her kind heart and sweet spirit were unique and made her a Christian lady to be admired. She was adored by her husband who stayed by her side until the very end, and her daughters and grandchildren, as well as all of her family and friends, were blessed to have known her and be loved by her.
Surviving are her loving husband, Ray Evatt of the home; daughters, Jennifer Gilstrap of Pendleton and her husband, Philip, Wendy Brown of Anderson and her husband, Chris; three grandchildren, Hannah Brown of Anderson, Eric Brown of Anderson, and Lane Gilstrap of Pendleton; sister, Violet Rowland McClellan and her husband, Mike; and sister-in-law, Nelle Evatt Bridges.
In addition to her parents, Cliff and Ruby Rowland, she was preceded in death by siblings Rudolph Rowland, Norman Rowland, Vernon Rowland, Barbara Rowland Wireman, Sam Rowland, Ray Rowland, Roy Rowland, Ted Rowland and twin sister, Nan Rowland.
Service will be held at 11:00 at Six and Twenty Baptist Church in Pendleton, SC on Tuesday, June 2 with Rev. Doug Goss officiating. Graveside services will follow for immediate family only. The family will not receive friends because of the current pandemic, but condolences can be left at the funeral on note cards. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.
The family wishes to express deep gratitude to the dedicated, tireless nurses, CNAs and other caregivers of National Healthcare as well as Doris Davis, her therapist of Home Instead. Many thanks to all friends and family who have supported the family during these times. The family is forever grateful for the love shown to them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Six and Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3701 Six and Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670 or to a charity of choice. The family will be at the home, 2533 Six and Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY
www.sullivanking.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.