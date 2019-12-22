|
|
Judy Burnside
Anderson - Judith Elaine Foster Burnside, 80, wife of Charles Earl Burnside of Anderson, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Seneca, SC on September 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Foster and Flonnie Carrie Smith Foster.
She was a homemaker and a member of Oakwood Baptist Church since 1974. She was a member of the Golden Rule Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Earl Burnside, daughters; Donna Wise (Steven), Lisa Traynor (Chris), and Carol Gillespie (Greg). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Traynor, Jeremy Traynor, Bryson Gillespie, Abbey Gillespie, and Corbin Gillespie, and a brother Lloyd Foster (Vergie).
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oakwood Baptist Church 304 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate.
The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary prior to the service, starting at 12:30pm.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 304 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Carol Gillespie 205 Thomas Welborn Rd. Anderson, SC 29625
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019