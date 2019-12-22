Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Burnside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Burnside

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Burnside Obituary
Judy Burnside

Anderson - Judith Elaine Foster Burnside, 80, wife of Charles Earl Burnside of Anderson, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Seneca, SC on September 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Foster and Flonnie Carrie Smith Foster.

She was a homemaker and a member of Oakwood Baptist Church since 1974. She was a member of the Golden Rule Sunday School Class.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles Earl Burnside, daughters; Donna Wise (Steven), Lisa Traynor (Chris), and Carol Gillespie (Greg). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Traynor, Jeremy Traynor, Bryson Gillespie, Abbey Gillespie, and Corbin Gillespie, and a brother Lloyd Foster (Vergie).

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Oakwood Baptist Church 304 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate.

The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary prior to the service, starting at 12:30pm.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oakwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 304 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Carol Gillespie 205 Thomas Welborn Rd. Anderson, SC 29625

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -