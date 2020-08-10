1/1
Judy Glazener
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Glazener

Starr - Vivian Judy Chapman Glazener, 68, of Starr, SC, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.

Born September 17, 1951 in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Buford Chapman and Lois Vivian Dorsey Chapman. Judy formerly worked for the Budd Group at Southern Weslyan University. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her husband, William M. Glazener, III; sons, James Mark Taylor (Jennifer) and Brian Matthew Taylor (Tosha) both of Central, SC; brothers, Benny Ray Chapman (Sherry) of Liberty, SC and Roy Chapman of Easley, SC; sisters, Shirley Whitaker and Peggy Posey (Steve) both of Liberty, SC; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Harold Taylor; and brothers, Kenneth Chapman and James Chapman, who died in infancy.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:30pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Temple. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Those attending the burial may meet at Liberty Memorial Gardens, Liberty, SC at 3:00 pm.

The family will be at their respective homes.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved