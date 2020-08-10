Judy Glazener

Judy GlazenerStarr - Vivian Judy Chapman Glazener, 68, of Starr, SC, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home.Born September 17, 1951 in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Buford Chapman and Lois Vivian Dorsey Chapman. Judy formerly worked for the Budd Group at Southern Weslyan University. She attended Gethsemane Baptist Temple.She is survived by her husband, William M. Glazener, III; sons, James Mark Taylor (Jennifer) and Brian Matthew Taylor (Tosha) both of Central, SC; brothers, Benny Ray Chapman (Sherry) of Liberty, SC and Roy Chapman of Easley, SC; sisters, Shirley Whitaker and Peggy Posey (Steve) both of Liberty, SC; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James Harold Taylor; and brothers, Kenneth Chapman and James Chapman, who died in infancy.The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:30pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Temple. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Those attending the burial may meet at Liberty Memorial Gardens, Liberty, SC at 3:00 pm.The family will be at their respective homes.