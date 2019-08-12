|
Judy Hayes
Anderson - Judy A. Hayes, 64, of Anderson received her wings and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She passed away unexpectedly. She was a daughter of the late Walter Hampton Atkinson and Sadie Canup Atkinson. She was also predeceased by her grandparents and a nephew.
As a young girl, Judy grew up in Central and graduated from D.W. Daniel High School. She was one of 3 sisters and learned early on she had to talk to be heard. Not only was she a talker, but she never met a stranger and had a big smile that made everyone feel happy. Judy loved trips to the beach, shopping, cooking and unlike most, loved to clean.
She married the love of her life J. Oliver Hayes in 1975 and from that union one beautiful daughter, Kayla Marie, was born. Oliver and Judy followed Kayla through her school years; never missing any event or program. Judy lived her dream of being the best mother and wife by loving and caring for her family. She was the happiest when her home was filled; she always welcomed visitors with a smile and open arms. Judy loved all and if you knew her, you felt her kindness, sweetness, caring nature and most importantly her unconditional love. She was, by far, the most loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.
In addition to Oliver and Kayla, Judy is survived by her sisters, Joyce Bryant (Eddie) and Janet Hawkins (Danny), 3 nieces; 2 nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 pm - 8 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 2:00 pm Tuesday with Rev. Danny R. Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home, 1401 Hunters Trail, Anderson and welcome all to come share wonderful memories of our beloved wife and mother. Flowers will be accepted.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 12, 2019