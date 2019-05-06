Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Anderson - Judy D Holmes, 72, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born on December 9, 1946 in Anderson, SC she was the daughter to the late Robert Lee and Rebecca Dowis and the wife to Robert G Holmes. Judy was a loving and faithful wife and mother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Mark Holmes, Glenn Holmes, Allen Holmes, and Steven Holmes; 1 brother; 1 sister; and 10 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 1 brother.

A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery and will be officiated by Pastor Bob Ashley.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 700 Club, 977 Centerville Turnpike Virginia Beach, VA 23463.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 6, 2019
