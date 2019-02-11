Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Judy Love Obituary
Judy Love

Starr, SC - Judy Cook Love, 80 of Starr, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born April 22, 1938 in Easley, she was a daughter of the late William Garson and Ressie Cox Cook. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Bobby Lee Freeman and late husband, Charles Olin Love; her son, Donnie Ray Freeman and eleven siblings.

She formerly had worked as a weaver in textiles and attended Gethsemane Baptist Temple. She loved to visit all the local thrift stores; collecting jewelry and dolls.

Judy is survived by her son, David Lee Freeman of Anderson; three grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 am with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. A private family burial at Southlawn Memorial Gardens in Starr.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 11, 2019
