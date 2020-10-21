1/
Judy Moorhead
Judy Moorhead

Anderson, SC - Judith Ann Brooks Moorhead, 79, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Clemson Downs.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Martha Josephine Honea Brooks. Judy and her husband, Don founded Moorhead Construction where she served as secretary and treasurer.

She is survived by her husband, Don Moorhead; two sons, Kevin Moorhead (Lisa) and Kyle Moorhead (Kim); five grandchildren, Samantha Herring, Katelin Moorhead, Stephanie Irby, Devin Moorhead, and Tye Moorhead; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Brian Brooks and Charles Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Moorhead.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 21, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Dennis Tedder.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
