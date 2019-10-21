Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Judy Seigler Obituary
Judy Seigler

Williamston - Judy Elaine Bearden Seigler, 69, wife of William Marshall Seigler, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Ashmore and Pauline James Bearden.

She is survived by sons, Darren Seigler and Greg Seigler of Williamston; daughter, Rhonda Blackwell of Pelzer; brother, Rodger Bearden of Anderson; sisters, Dannis Spearman of Pelzer, Joyce Smith of Greenville, Dolly Haralson of GA; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be held Wednesday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 21, 2019
Remember
