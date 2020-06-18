Judy Watkins KayAnderson, SC - Mattie Jewel Watkins "Judy" Kay, 93, widow of John T. Kay, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born January 1, 1927, in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Obe and Verlie Thomason Watkins. She was a retired Payroll Director at AnMed Health Medical Center and former longtime member of Evergreen Hills Baptist Church. Judy, affectionately known as Mom, was a devout Christian and member of Pope Drive Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. Mom enjoyed reading, her church, and spending time with her family.Surviving are her five children, Vikki Walters (Mike) of Anderson, Tommie Lussier of San Francisco, Sammy Kay (Joyce), Angie Long (Michael) both of Anderson and Jan Register of Starr; seven grandchildren, Kristi Martin (Henry), Mark Walters (Cathy), Aimee Gray (Cade), Jordan Hollingsworth (Josh), Jacob Long (Lyndsey), Zachary Kay (Erin), and Nicholas Kay; eleven great-grandchildren, Hank Martin, Clay Martin, Isaiah Walters, Landon Gray, Ivey Gray, Caroline Gray, Sebastian Kay, Stella Kay, Elizabeth Kay Long, Mary Alice Long and Kennedy Hollingsworth and a sister, Ruby Bridges.She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Tom" Kay; son-in-law, Ron Lussier; siblings, Louise Gosnell, Bertha Kay, Ober McConnell, and Parks Watkins.A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Friday (June 19) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Ken Wright officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.The family will be at the home of the daughter, Angie Long, 209 Cynthia Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pope Drive Baptist Church, 2510 Pope Drive, Anderson, SC 29625 or Kindred Hospice, 1704 E Greenville Street #1C, Anderson, SC 29621.Please practice social distancing guidelines.Sullivan-King Mortuary