|
|
Julia "Judy" Alexander
Anderson - Julia Price Alexander, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born February 29, 1940 in LaFrance, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward Price and Ila Ethel Simpson Price. She was married to the late James Alexander. Julia retired from the Nason plant and later was a stay at home wife. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Skeet Harbert (Tina); daughters, Sherry Crawford and Olivia Messer (fiancé, Harold Anderson); sister, Brenda Partain; special niece, Rhonda Sims; sister in law, Barbara Price; grandchildren, Kayla White (Mark) and Julia Cheyenne Harbert; great-granddaughter, Eva Carpenter; very special friend, Arlene Bagwell; step-son, Mike Alexander and family; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Jim Price and son in law, Buddy Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Silvey, Rev. Frankie Porter and Rev. Ronnie James officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Honorary pall bearers will be from her Sunday School classes.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom Train Animal Rescue, 1903 Old Williamston Rd, Anderson, SC 29621 or the Youth Group at Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at the home, 101 Stacy Court, Anderson, SC 29625.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019