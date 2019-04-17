|
|
Julia Ann Richards Cochran
Liberty - Mrs. Julia Ann Richards Cochran, 55 of Liberty, South Carolina passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Julia was a member of Slabtown Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a Nana to her grandboys and taking good care of her puppies. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Earl Cochran.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years Ricky Monroe Cochran of Liberty, SC; son, Joshua Michael Cochran of Liberty, SC; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Ann Cochran and Jamie Walden of Dacusville, SC; parents, Robert "Bobby" Richards and Pat Richards of Eton; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby, Jr. and Anne Richards, of Chesapeake, VA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay and Rocky Ponders of St Simons Island, GA, Jan and Duane Smith of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Cameron Ricky Cochran, Jackson Miller Walden; beloved mother-in-law, Onie Cochran of Liberty, SC; Gena Keller and family of Easley, SC and Ann Buckner and family of Greenville, SC and extended family also survives.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Julia Ann Richards Cochran will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason and Rev. Duane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Fairy Valley Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Julia Ann Richards Cochran.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 17, 2019