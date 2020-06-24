Julia Baker ChambleeAnderson - Julia Baker Chamblee, 95, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, June24, 2020 at NHC HealthCare Anderson.Born December 18, 1924 in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Craig Baker and Pearl Webb Baker. She was the widow of Albert Chamblee. Julia was a graduate Girls High and then went on to graduate from Anderson College and the University of South Carolina. She spent her career as a teacher.She is survived by her honorary son, William M. Shiflet; honorary daughter, Pamela G. Hatcher; honorary grandson, Craig Shiflet; and niece, Susan Baker Connor.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Sloan Baker. Julia was the last surviving member of her immediate family.A private graveside service was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at New Silver Brook Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation of Geriatric Care, 1501 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621 and Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.The family will be at their respective homes.