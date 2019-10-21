Resources
Anderson - Julia L Chasteen, 84, of Anderson, SC went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Surviving is loving husband: Noah W. Chasteen, loving mother to: Kenneth & Wayne Chasteen, daughter, Beverly Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, visitation beginning at 2:30 pm, with services starting at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Trinity Springs Church of God, 2110 E River St, Anderson, SC 29621, Services are under the direction of Westville Funerals, Greenville, SC
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
