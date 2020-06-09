Julia Whitmire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia Whitmire

Anderson - Julia Haynie Whitmire, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Born in Seneca, SC, she was the daughter of the late Allen Ezekiel Haynie and Claudia Baumgardner Haynie.

Julia was a graduate of Girls High and Clemson University and spent over 30 years working in Anderson School District 5. She taught French at T.L. Hanna and Westside High Schools and English at Lakeside Middle School. She attended Fair Play Presbyterian Church and Midway Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Marion Whitmire of the home; son, Andrew Allen Whitmire (Natasha) of Anderson, SC; daughter Claudia Noelle Whitmire of Atlanta, GA; and grandson, Andrew Thomas Whitmire.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Haynie Gailey.

Friends may drop in to sign the Guest Register or to leave cards at The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, June 11 and 12, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Julia Whitmire will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mel Davis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Play Presbyterian Church, 201 Fair Play Church Rd., Fair Play, SC 29643.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved