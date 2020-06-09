Julia WhitmireAnderson - Julia Haynie Whitmire, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.Born in Seneca, SC, she was the daughter of the late Allen Ezekiel Haynie and Claudia Baumgardner Haynie.Julia was a graduate of Girls High and Clemson University and spent over 30 years working in Anderson School District 5. She taught French at T.L. Hanna and Westside High Schools and English at Lakeside Middle School. She attended Fair Play Presbyterian Church and Midway Presbyterian Church.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Marion Whitmire of the home; son, Andrew Allen Whitmire (Natasha) of Anderson, SC; daughter Claudia Noelle Whitmire of Atlanta, GA; and grandson, Andrew Thomas Whitmire.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Haynie Gailey.Friends may drop in to sign the Guest Register or to leave cards at The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, June 11 and 12, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. A private graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Julia Whitmire will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Mel Davis officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Play Presbyterian Church, 201 Fair Play Church Rd., Fair Play, SC 29643.