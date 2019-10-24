|
June Evatt
Pendleton, SC - June Margaret Martin Evatt, 81, wife of the late Benny Evatt, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at National Health Care.
Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Martin.
Survivors include her three sisters, Patsy Bowie, Emily Nash and Sue Burford; daughter, Susan Martin; two sons, Benjamin Evatt; and Timothy Evatt. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 10 AM on Saturday, October 26 at Sullivan-King Mortuary and funeral services will be held at 11 AM right after the receiving of friends in the Chapel. The funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Timothy W. Evatt.
The family wishes to thank the employees of NHC in Anderson for all of their love and support
shown to our mother during her stay there over the past four years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019