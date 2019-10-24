Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Evatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Evatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Evatt Obituary
June Evatt

Pendleton, SC - June Margaret Martin Evatt, 81, wife of the late Benny Evatt, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at National Health Care.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Martin.

Survivors include her three sisters, Patsy Bowie, Emily Nash and Sue Burford; daughter, Susan Martin; two sons, Benjamin Evatt; and Timothy Evatt. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 10 AM on Saturday, October 26 at Sullivan-King Mortuary and funeral services will be held at 11 AM right after the receiving of friends in the Chapel. The funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Timothy W. Evatt.

The family wishes to thank the employees of NHC in Anderson for all of their love and support

shown to our mother during her stay there over the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now