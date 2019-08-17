Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
June Rochester
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:30 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
June M. Rochester

June M. Rochester

Williamston, SC - June Janelia Mayfield Rochester, 88, widow of Rev. William F. Rochester, Jr., passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Pendleton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Earl and Edna Ross Whitt Mayfield. Mrs. Rochester was a 1950 graduate of Anderson College. She was a retired school teacher and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Ben Rochester and Jon Rochester (Cindy); eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Rochester; a daughter, Janet Rochester; and siblings, Patsy Macon, Ed Mayfield, Susan Pitts, and Ricky Mayfield.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Billy Dickerson. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Family members are at their respective homes.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 17, 2019
