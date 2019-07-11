|
|
K C BERRY
Starr - K.C. Berry, 82, of 120 K.C. Berry Road died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Cassie and Janie Mae Thomas Berry. He was a self-employed Carpet Installer and a member at Generostee Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kelvin Clark; siblings, Leodis Berry and Janie Lou Watt.
He is survived by his wife, Bessie Lee Scott Berry of the home; two sons, Thomas and Randall (Felicia) Berry of Starr, SC; two daughters, Jannie Berry, of the home and Gloria Berry of Greenville, SC; eight siblings; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services are 1 pm Friday, at Generostee Baptist Church and the body will be placed in the church at 12 noon. Burial in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 11, 2019