Karen A. Free
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen A. Free

Anderson - Karen A. Free, 72, entered her heavenly home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Born December 7, 1947 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence O. "Moose" Free and Frances Morrison Free Evans. Karen was a graduate of Erskine College where she earned her master's degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant and was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brother, Danny Free, and special friends, Lindsay Oliver, Devon Dennis, Ryder Oliver, Laura Burdette, Kyle Shore, Samantha Shore Moore, and Alisha Shore.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Keith Free.

Karen will lie in state on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home where friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Adams officiating.

Flowers will be accepted.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved