Karen A. FreeAnderson - Karen A. Free, 72, entered her heavenly home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Linley Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.Born December 7, 1947 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence O. "Moose" Free and Frances Morrison Free Evans. Karen was a graduate of Erskine College where she earned her master's degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant and was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church.She is survived by her brother, Danny Free, and special friends, Lindsay Oliver, Devon Dennis, Ryder Oliver, Laura Burdette, Kyle Shore, Samantha Shore Moore, and Alisha Shore.In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her nephew, Brian Keith Free.Karen will lie in state on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home where friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Adams officiating.Flowers will be accepted.