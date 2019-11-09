|
|
Karen Conklin
Iva - Karen Lee Conklin, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in Nyack, NY on September 9, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte Caruso, the wife to the late Allen Conklin and a member of Hebron United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters: Marie Hayes (Gene), Roslyn Conklin (Shane Minyard), and Stacy Cann (Carl); 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3pm. A private burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the Iva Chapel on Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019