Karen Countryman

Karen CountrymanAnderson, SC - Karen Elizabeth Curran Countryman, 56, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Fort Pierce, FL and Ravena, NY, surrounded by loved ones was welcomed into the arms of our lord and savior on Thursday, September 17, 2020.Born April 23, 1964, in Albany NY, Karen was raised in NY and in her teenage years moved to Ft. Pierce FL. She graduated Westwood High School class of 1982. Karen married her soul mate and the love of her life, May 1982. Karen started her career at the St. Lucie County Stadium and transitioned to the St. Lucie County Police Department. During her journey in FL, Karen was the owner of Countryman Racing, servant of New Spring Church, and rejoiced in the miracle of her beloved son, Destin. Karen lived in South Carolina for the last sixteen years. She was proud to be a part of the Clemson University athletics department, received her Bachelor's degree in Human Services and Resources at Anderson University. Karen was a loyal and faithful servant of Second Chance Church, active member of the Anderson Chamber of Commerce and enthusiastic volunteer for the Cancer Association of Anderson SC. She was willing to unselfishly give of herself for others.She enjoyed the laughter of her son, the comfort of her husband's touch and the love and fun of family and friends. Karen had a fierce love for life, an unwavering and inspiring devotion to her faith, an accepting and loyal heart, a witty sense of humor, a smile that radiated and lit up the room and the ability to give fiercely of herself. She loved and laughed when she surrounding herself with family and friends, prayed with her church sisters, played board games, shopped, watched movies, participated in racing events, hot air balloon ride, amusement parks (roller coaster rides), horseback riding, listening to music, watching Hallmark movies, Clemson games and tailgating, going to the Biltmore, Dollywood, Disney World, ate ice cream, watched a sunset or sunrise, participated in the church gauntlet retreat, hiked, beaching and many simpler pleasures in life.Karen was survived by her loving husband, Derrick Countryman; cherished son Destin Countryman; father Robert Kiesel ; two sisters: Colleen Curran(Richard), Laura Curran (Robert); two sisters in heart: Elizabeth Countryman, Michelle Koesema; two brothers in heart: Jeff Countryman and Dan Koesema; mother-in-law Ann Aurilio; many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by her mother, Norma Curran Colabelli; Father-In-Law Elmer Countryman; step father Americo Colabelli.Celebration of life service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Second Chance Church, 140 Commons Parkway, Anderson South Carolina, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Perry Noble officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary