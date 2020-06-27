Karen Dianne Freeman
Karen Dianne Freeman

Anderson - Karen Dianne Freeman, 65, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born November 27, 1954 in Toccoa, GA, she is the daughter of Peggy Martin Brown and the late Billy J. Brown. Karen earned her bachelor's degree and worked as a registered nurse at AnMed Health Medical Center. She was an avid reader, loved listening to music and attended Concord Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, Peggy, Karen is survived by her brother, Martin Brown (Cristina) of Jacksonville, FL; and sister, Debra Johnson (Richard) of Anderson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Nancy Hart Memorial Park in Hartwell, GA with Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to America Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way Unit A, Greenville, SC 29615.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
