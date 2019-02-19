Services
Anderson - Karon Howell Pacifici, age 68, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at AnMed Health Center.

Born July 9, 1950 in Spartanburg SC, she was the daughter of late Maryann Howell and Myron "Bud" Howell.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Pacifici; her sisters, Teresa Gregory and Myra Owens; her daughter, Ashley McGarity and her husband, Shawn; her stepdaughters, Heather Bennett and her husband, Richard and Hillary Pacifici and 3 grandchildren.

There will be a private ceremony held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday February 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 19, 2019
