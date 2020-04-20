|
|
Kateri Recker Bain
Anderson - Kateri Recker Bain, age 49, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Akron, Ohio, on February 4, 1971, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Recker and Carol Reymann Recker.
Kateri was one of the friendliest and most outgoing people you would ever meet and was affectionately known by many as "Kateri Sunshine."
She is survived by her mother, Carol, her sister, LynnAnn, her brother Christopher and his wife Erica, and four nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Recker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kateri's name to The Reymann Foundation, P.O. Box 13441, Fairlawn, OH 44334.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Recker family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020