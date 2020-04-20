Resources
More Obituaries for Kateri Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kateri Recker Bain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kateri Recker Bain Obituary
Kateri Recker Bain

Anderson - Kateri Recker Bain, age 49, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Akron, Ohio, on February 4, 1971, she was a daughter of the late Edwin Recker and Carol Reymann Recker.

Kateri was one of the friendliest and most outgoing people you would ever meet and was affectionately known by many as "Kateri Sunshine."

She is survived by her mother, Carol, her sister, LynnAnn, her brother Christopher and his wife Erica, and four nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Recker.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kateri's name to The Reymann Foundation, P.O. Box 13441, Fairlawn, OH 44334.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Recker family.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kateri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -