Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
More Obituaries for Katherine Snipes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Snipes

Katherine Snipes Obituary
Katherine Snipes

Anderson - Katherine Snipes, 62, of Anderson, SC went peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

She was born July 30, 1957 to the late James Mullinax and Selma Pearson Mullinax.

She is survived by her children: Richard Sanders (Nancy), Gregory Sanders, Leslie Morgan (Justin), and Matthew Snipes; siblings: Patricia Weldon (Alton), Michael Mullinax, and Linda Mullinax; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Samuel Mullinax, and sister, Vicky Norris.

In keeping with Katherine's wishes, funeral services will not be held. Instead, those who wish to honor her may make a memorial donation to Hospice of the Upstate.

Condolences may be offered at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
