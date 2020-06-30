Kathi Beford
May 19, 1961 -
June 28, 2020
Kathleen Dennis Beford, 59, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House.
Born on May 19, 1961, Kathi was a daughter of the late Bill Dennis.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Brown and stepmother, Elaine Pitts Dennis Elliott.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Beford and grandson, Memphis Bourdage, who were the loves of her life, both of Huntington, WV. She is also survived by her sweetheart of 20 wonderful years, Michael J. Alewine of Anderson, SC and three brothers: Mark Dennis of Jacksonville, FL, Mark & Libra Pitts of Mooresville, NC, and Bobby & Lindsey Pitts of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Kathi's life will be held at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dan "Butch" Morrison will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited, and social distancing is to be observed.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Flowers are optional.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Beford family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
1621 Pearman Dairy Road
Anderson, SC 29625
May 19, 1961 -
June 28, 2020
Kathleen Dennis Beford, 59, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Callie and John Rainey Hospice House.
Born on May 19, 1961, Kathi was a daughter of the late Bill Dennis.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Brown and stepmother, Elaine Pitts Dennis Elliott.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Beford and grandson, Memphis Bourdage, who were the loves of her life, both of Huntington, WV. She is also survived by her sweetheart of 20 wonderful years, Michael J. Alewine of Anderson, SC and three brothers: Mark Dennis of Jacksonville, FL, Mark & Libra Pitts of Mooresville, NC, and Bobby & Lindsey Pitts of Charleston, SC.
A celebration of Kathi's life will be held at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, 1621 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dan "Butch" Morrison will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited, and social distancing is to be observed.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Flowers are optional.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Beford family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
1621 Pearman Dairy Road
Anderson, SC 29625
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.