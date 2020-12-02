Kathleen Ann LivaAnderson - Kathleen Ann Liva, 63, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her home.Born June 1, 1957 in East Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of Barbara A. Fillingham Davis and the mother of John Liva. She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband, Richard.Kathleen was retired from Telcordia after working for many years as an executive assistant at the headquarters in Basking Ridge, NJ. She lived in Mt. Arlington, NJ before moving to Anderson, SC in 2008. She was a part of the cancer group at AnMed Health and worked part-time at 7-Eleven. Kathleen was the best loving and devoted mother to her son and she loved her dogs. She attended Grace Episcopal Church.In addition to her mother, Barbara Davis of Anderson, SC and her son, John Liva of the home, she is survived by her brother, David Glisson (Misti) of Florida; sister, Jerri Gilsky (Edward) of New Jersey; father-in-law, Richard Liva of California; mother-in-law, Rose Liva of New Jersey; brother-in-law, Patrick Liva of California; and the Zeek and Ameilo families both of New Jersey.In lieu of a service, the family would request that Kathleen's life be honored by making a memorial donation in her name to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.