|
|
Kathleen Evans Parham
Anderson - Kathleen Evans Parham, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born September 22, 1929 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Frank Evans and Nancy Jane Tuner Evans. She was married to the late Johnny Beauford "JB" Parham, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Aiken and husband Steve of Anderson; granddaughter, Kerri Senger and husband Pete and their children, Bentley, Drew and Macy; and granddaughter, Julie Allen and husband Kevin and their children, Mitchell, Jack and Carter.
The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Dr. Wendell Bannister and Rev. Roger Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Orrville Baptist Church, 2620 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019