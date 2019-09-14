Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Parham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Evans Parham


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Evans Parham Obituary
Kathleen Evans Parham

Anderson - Kathleen Evans Parham, 89, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born September 22, 1929 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Frank Evans and Nancy Jane Tuner Evans. She was married to the late Johnny Beauford "JB" Parham, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Aiken and husband Steve of Anderson; granddaughter, Kerri Senger and husband Pete and their children, Bentley, Drew and Macy; and granddaughter, Julie Allen and husband Kevin and their children, Mitchell, Jack and Carter.

The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Dr. Wendell Bannister and Rev. Roger Couch officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Orrville Baptist Church, 2620 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now