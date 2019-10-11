|
Kathleen Joan Barr
Anderson - Kathleen Joan Barr, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born September 19, 1928 in Barberton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Addison Bing and Gladys Price Howells Bing.
Kathleen was a graduate of Barberton High School and was named Miss Barberton, Ohio. She and her husband spent 25 years in Florida in the Hawthorne community. She was a yoga instructor, a supporter of various charities and was very active in church. In 2015 they moved to Anderson and became members of St. John's United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Thomas Barr; sons, Larry Thomas Barr (Gayle Shampine Barr), Thomas Ayers Barr, John Addison Barr (Jamie Susal Barr), James Whitney Barr (Stephanie Schulien Barr); and granddaughter, Amelia Marie Barr.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Thomas Bing and sister, Beverly Jean Bing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made . (https://michaeljfox.org)
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019