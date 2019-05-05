|
|
Kathleen M. Parris
Anderson, SC - Kathleen M. Parris, of Anderson, SC went home to be with the Lord, Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was born in Moodyville, TN and had lived in Kingsport most of her life. Mrs. Parris was a past member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, camping and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Paul Parris; sons, David Parris and wife Cindy, Danny Parris and wife Lori; four grandchildren, Matthew Parris, Sara Parris, Paul Parris, and Conner Parris; and one great- grandson, Asher Parris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Anderson SC.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, at 6:00 P.M at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 5, 2019