In Loving Memory of Our Mama"
Kathleen "Meme" Partain
06/15/2018
Your First Year In Heaven:
One year ago today, God called you to your
Heavenly home. We didn't want you to go, with our hearts so heavy carrying this load, but there is some comfort knowing you are walking those beautiful streets of gold with no more pain. Thank you MaMa, for giving us wonderful memories and teaching us about Jesus. You were a wonderful Mama, Meme and friend, till we see you again.
Love and Miss You,
Shirley, Charles, Ray, Jack, Chris, and Cecil
And all of your loved ones
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019