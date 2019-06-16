Resources
Kathleen "Meme" Partain

In Loving Memory of Our Mama"

06/15/2018

Your First Year In Heaven:

One year ago today, God called you to your

Heavenly home. We didn't want you to go, with our hearts so heavy carrying this load, but there is some comfort knowing you are walking those beautiful streets of gold with no more pain. Thank you MaMa, for giving us wonderful memories and teaching us about Jesus. You were a wonderful Mama, Meme and friend, till we see you again.

Love and Miss You,

Shirley, Charles, Ray, Jack, Chris, and Cecil

And all of your loved ones
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 16, 2019
