Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Kathleen Strickland Obituary
Kathleen Strickland

Starr - Kathleen "Miss Kitty" Strickland, 94, of Starr, SC passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Born on April 25, 1925 in St. Augustine, FL she was the wife to the late RB Strickland. Miss Kitty was a devout Christian from the age of 12 and was a Minister of the Holiness faith for over 40 years.

She is survived by his son: James Shelton Wheeler; daughter: Karla Oliver; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughters: Gloria Demery, Barbara Stephens, and Norma Hancock.

The family will receive friends at the home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
