Kathryn Jarrett White
Anderson, SC - Iris Kathryn Jarrett White, 91, widow of William Joseph White, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Lester and Pearl Brewer Jarrett. She was retired from Pressley Music House. Mrs. White was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her children, Beth Moore, Iris Susanne White Simmons, Stephen Hugh Marvin White, William Vincent "Bill" White, and Annelle Addis; five grandchildren, Shannon Moore Hilbrant, Shane Douglas Moore, Jennifer Denise Simmons Chambers, Krystle Jean Calwise, and Kathryn Bailey Addis; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Obera Sexton, Inez Bowen, Helen Massey, and Lucille Horne and three brothers, Ralph Kay, Earl Jarrett, and Vernon Jarrett.
A graveside service will be held at noon Thursday, April 30, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Dr. Brent Lollis. Friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn Street, Anderson, SC 29625.
