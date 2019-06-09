Resources
Hopewell - Kathryn T. Nichols, widow of Lawrence Nichols, Jr., of Hopewell, Virginia died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home. Born October 9, 1929 in Anderson County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Levis Tannery and Lois Harbin. Mrs. Nichols was a former resident of Clemson, and Surfside Beach, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by a son Daniel Nichols, a grandson, Brandon Nichols, a sister, Betty Tate and a nephew, Raymond Tate, Jr.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Hunt (David) and a son Stephen Nichols, a niece, Victoria Vassar, six grandchildren, Matthew Hunt, Kathryn Davis (Mark), Danny Nichols (Cynthia), Jackson Nichols (Jennifer), Jonathan Nichols (Laurie), Katie Nichols (Brady), and nine great grandchildren.

Services will be private. Memorials made be made to the . Cremation Society of Virginia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 9, 2019
