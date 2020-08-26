Kathy Allen
Piedmont - Kathy Dianne Kirby Allen, 71, wife of Jackie Melvin "Jack" Allen, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late George O. and Dorris White Kirby. She was a homemaker and a member of Middleton Road Baptist Church, in Anderson.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Charles Wayne Galloway, Jr. (Sharon) of Westminster, George David Galloway (Lora) of Twin Falls, ID, Jacqueline Marie Martin of Iva, and Jason Lee Allen of Westminster; brothers, Bobby Kirby (Lanita) of Hartsville, AL and Don Kirby (Lisa) of Decatur, AL; four grandchildren, Alexander Brook Greer (Drew), Madison Leigh Martin, Abigail Lena Martin, and Logan Galloway; and one great-grandchild, Skylar Renee Greer.
She was predeceased by brother, David Kirby.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Middleton Road Baptist Church, with visitation to follow.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com