Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Nabors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy McCuen Nabors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy McCuen Nabors Obituary
Kathy McCuen Nabors

Pelzer, SC - Kathy Donna McCuen Nabors, 65, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ramsey and Annie Belle Davis McCuen. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a strong, good-hearted lady who loved her family and everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Nabors; daughter, Kirby Prather; son, James Nabors, Jr.; six grandchildren, Peyton Prather, Macy Prather, Evan Nabors, Ethan Nabors, Kaylie Nabors, and Aiden Nabors; and three sisters, Sharon Brooks, Linda Tompkins, and Mary Hudson.

A memorial service will be held later when gathering restrictions are rescinded.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -