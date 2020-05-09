|
Kathy McCuen Nabors
Pelzer, SC - Kathy Donna McCuen Nabors, 65, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ramsey and Annie Belle Davis McCuen. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a strong, good-hearted lady who loved her family and everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, James A. Nabors; daughter, Kirby Prather; son, James Nabors, Jr.; six grandchildren, Peyton Prather, Macy Prather, Evan Nabors, Ethan Nabors, Kaylie Nabors, and Aiden Nabors; and three sisters, Sharon Brooks, Linda Tompkins, and Mary Hudson.
A memorial service will be held later when gathering restrictions are rescinded.
