|
|
Kathy Taylor
Anderson - Katherine O'Neal Burdette Taylor "Kathy", 53, wife of Darhyl Taylor, crossed into heaven on Thursday, October 17, 2109 at her home surrounded by her loving family, with her kitten Punky on her lap, following an extended illness.
She was born in Anderson, SC, a daughter of Frank Leonard Burdette of Anderson and the late Peggy O'Neal White. Kathy was a 1984 graduate of McDuffie High School.
She is survived by both of her children, Jessica O'Neal Taylor (Doug Thompson) and Ry Cleveland (Mike), and three grandchildren (Willow Galaxy Volkman, Liam Orion O'Neal Thompson, and Ash Hunter Cleveland), all from Charleston; brother, Frank Burdette Jr. of Anderson; sister, Mary Lee Brown of Anderson; and 7 nieces and nephews of Anderson.
She lived a life of service, generosity, and compassion by taking care of everyone around her, even through the peak of her illness. She loved providing for those in need, rescuing and rehabilitating animals, and cultivating a close, personal relationship with God. She believed that life was too short to stay mad or sad, and everyone had enough time to help someone. She looked forward to heaven where she knew she'd find freedom from suffering and reunite with her mother, grandmother, and a myriad of rescued pets, including her dog, Joplin, and cats (Buzz, Snuffy, and her beloved Jam.)
Kathy's Celebration of Life Service is at 2 PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central, SC. The family will greet friends and family immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to P.A.W.S. Animal Rescue in Anderson, SC or Charleston Animal Society in Charleston, SC.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or at the funeral home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019