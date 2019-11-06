Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Katie Eason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katie Eason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katie Eason Obituary
Katie Eason

Anderson - Mary Kate Butler Eason, 98, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Her home was in Anderson but for the last five years she resided in Clayton, NC with her granddaughter, Amy.

Born May 13, 1921 in Rebecca, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Henry Butler and Sallie Smith Butler. She was married to the late Harry Hathaway Eason.

Katie was the retired owner and operator of Eason's Antiques and Linens. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

She is survived by six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Reuben Walton Clements, III and Katie Sue Wilson and son-in-law, Franklin Dupree Wilson; brother, Hubert H. Butler; and sister, Wilma Cornelius.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now