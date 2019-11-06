|
|
Katie Eason
Anderson - Mary Kate Butler Eason, 98, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Her home was in Anderson but for the last five years she resided in Clayton, NC with her granddaughter, Amy.
Born May 13, 1921 in Rebecca, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Henry Butler and Sallie Smith Butler. She was married to the late Harry Hathaway Eason.
Katie was the retired owner and operator of Eason's Antiques and Linens. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
She is survived by six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Reuben Walton Clements, III and Katie Sue Wilson and son-in-law, Franklin Dupree Wilson; brother, Hubert H. Butler; and sister, Wilma Cornelius.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019