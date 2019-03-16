|
|
Kay Lecroy
Belton - Arminda Kay King Parris Lecroy, 81, wife of the late Jessie Eugene Lecroy, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Arminda Rhinehart and retired from Mount Vernon Mills.
Survivors include her children, Ken Parris of Westminster, Randy Parris of Salem, Tony Parris of Belton, Daisy Trotter of Anderson, Doris Swaney of Anderson, Patricia Saxon of Dewey Rose, GA, and Bill Lecroy of Townville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two children, Sherri Parris and Butch Lecroy; and brother, Wayne King.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:30 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019