Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Lecroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Lecroy


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Lecroy Obituary
Kay Lecroy

Belton - Arminda Kay King Parris Lecroy, 81, wife of the late Jessie Eugene Lecroy, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Arminda Rhinehart and retired from Mount Vernon Mills.

Survivors include her children, Ken Parris of Westminster, Randy Parris of Salem, Tony Parris of Belton, Daisy Trotter of Anderson, Doris Swaney of Anderson, Patricia Saxon of Dewey Rose, GA, and Bill Lecroy of Townville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two children, Sherri Parris and Butch Lecroy; and brother, Wayne King.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:30 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now