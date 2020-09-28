1/1
Keith Barbre
Keith Barbre

Piedmont - Keith "Breezy" Barbre, 52, husband of Janet Lee Tollison Barbre, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Shirley Keith "Butch" Barbre and Nancy Jean McClain Barbre. He owned and operated Breezy's Automotive in Piedmont.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Shara Barbre (Jemiah Clinkscales) of Williamston and Shana Hughston of Belton; step-daughters, Jennifer Guerrero (Yancey) of Piedmont and Kimberly Freeman (Mike) of Greenville; brother, Ken Barbre of Piedmont; sister, Danna Babb of Piedmont; and fifteen grandchildren, Mercedes, Deshun, Malia, Braxton, Ronan, Ayden, Raylee, T.J. Javier, Eli, Little Mike, Mckenzye, Arie'yana, Jaylen, and Shala.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
