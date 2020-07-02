Kelley Lenore GroverAnderson - Kelley Lenore Grover, 43, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.Born May 18, 1977 in Ashland, KY, she was a daughter of the late Michael Patrick Grover, Sr. and Wilma Imogene Kelley Grover.She is survived by her husband, Robert Watson; son, Michael Watson; daughters, Kira Williams, Jasmine Grover, Kiara Smith, Alayia Watson, Aniya Watson and Alexia Watson; step-children, Rashun Watson and Ulissa Watson; brothers, Michael Grover, II and Antwan Watson; sisters, Michelle Grover, Lana Grover and Shamorrow Watson; and grandchildren, Austin King, Terrian King, Ellie Williams and Roman Nations.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Michelle King.A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home.