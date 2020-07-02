Kelley Lenore Grover
Anderson - Kelley Lenore Grover, 43, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
Born May 18, 1977 in Ashland, KY, she was a daughter of the late Michael Patrick Grover, Sr. and Wilma Imogene Kelley Grover.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Watson; son, Michael Watson; daughters, Kira Williams, Jasmine Grover, Kiara Smith, Alayia Watson, Aniya Watson and Alexia Watson; step-children, Rashun Watson and Ulissa Watson; brothers, Michael Grover, II and Antwan Watson; sisters, Michelle Grover, Lana Grover and Shamorrow Watson; and grandchildren, Austin King, Terrian King, Ellie Williams and Roman Nations.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Michelle King.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home.